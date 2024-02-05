Rocking Star Yash recently announced his upcoming project Toxic, taking to his Instagram stories. The highly awaited mass film, led by Yash, will be directed by Geetu Mohandas. With the latest buzz surrounding the internet, updates regarding Yash and Shah Rukh Khan's collaboration are coming up. According to the latest reports by Pinkvilla, the makers of Yash's film have approached none other than Shah Rukh Khan for an extended cameo in the action thriller film. With blockbuster films like Pathaan and Jawan in 2023 showcasing his mass avatar, the demand for Shah Rukh Khan at the pan-India level is extremely high now. According to the reports, the team has approached and presented SRK with the role. Decisions regarding the role from SRK's end will be made soon. Yash Expresses Gratitude for Upcoming Movie ‘Toxic', Actor Drops Message for Fans Ahead of 38th Birthday; See Update!.

SRK to Appear in Yash’s Toxic?

