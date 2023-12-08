Kannada superstar Yash has teamed up with ace filmmaker Geetu Mohandas for his 19th film, titled Toxic. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the makers unveiled the film's title on December 8, along with a promo video. The sneak peek into Yash’s rocking avatar has stirred excitement among netizens, who are proclaiming, ‘Boss Is Back’. Check out some of the posts shared by fans looking forward to the release of this movie. Yash 19 Is Titled Toxic! Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ Mass Film To Arrive in Theatres on April 10, 2025 (Watch Promo Video).

'Biggest Blockbuster'

Perfect title for your movie, #yash19; 🤩 this will be the biggest blockbuster in the Indian cinema 💯#YashBOSS𓃵 #Yash19TitleDAY — Deeksha. (@CrickettFanGirl) December 8, 2023

'The Boss Is Back'

'Rocking Star Yash'

#TOXIC (#Yash19) 🔥 A Classy Title Teaser with an Amazing BGM Direction by Geetu Mohandas and Movie will be Releasing on April 10 2025💥 Three Years Gap From KGF to TOXIC 😶 Rocking Star #Yash - #GeetuMohandas pic.twitter.com/Vpnp3JeN3F — Nehra Ji's Cinema (@imx_alpeed) December 8, 2023

Fans Are Thrilled

100%

Watch The Title Announcement Video Of Yash 19 Below:

