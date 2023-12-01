Vijay Sethupathi gears up for his next venture, Train, under Mysskin's direction. The movie commenced filming on December 1, 2023, marked by a traditional pooja ceremony. Mysskin previously unveiled the movie's first look poster on X, revealing Sethupathi's mugshot sporting a bearded look. The snapshot hinted at an intriguing tale, building anticipation for the actor's role in the film. With the shoot officially underway, fans eagerly await more glimpses and updates from the sets of this exciting collaboration. Mumbaikar Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey Can't Salvage Santosh Sivan's Dispirited Remake of Maanagaram (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Pictures From Vijay Sethupathi's Train Shoot Here:

See Vijay Sethupathi's First Look From Train:

