Trisha Krishnan has taken legal action against former AIADMK leader AV Raju for making inappropriate remarks, filing a defamation case against him. The actress has shared her lawyer’s notice regarding the matter on her X handle. The Vishwambhara actress’ move comes in response to alleged defamatory comments made by AV Raju in a press conference to ‘television media houses’ on February 20. The notice specifies the compensation details for the purported damages caused to Trisha's reputation and emotional well-being due to the incident. Trisha Krishnan Responds to Former AIADMK Leader’s Derogatory Remarks on Her, Actress Vows Legal Action in X Post.

Trisha Krishnan’s Legal Notice To AV Raju

