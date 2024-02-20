After Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan, AIADMK leader AV Raju made malicious comments against Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan. An interview video of AV Raju is surfacing online where the minister is seen making controversial statements regarding the actress, which has gained a lot of criticism. Trisha has now reacted to the same and has threatened legal action. Slamming the politician on social media, Trisha wrote, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department." Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan Starrer 96 To Re-Release in Theatres This Valentine’s Day; Merry Christmas Star Shares Update on Instagram (See Pic).

Check Out Trisha’s X Post Here:

It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain https://t.co/dcxBo5K7vL assured,necessary and severe action will be taken.Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department. — Trish (@trishtrashers) February 20, 2024

