After Mansoor Ali Khan issued a public apology to Trisha for his 'derogatory' and 'sexist' remarks against her, the latter took to X and wrote, 'To err is human, to forgive is divine.' In a statement today, Khan apologised to the actress and said, "My co-star Trisha, please forgive me. I hope God gives me the privilege of blessing you during your wedding." His apology came after Trisha strongly condemned his insensitive remarks. 'Forgive Me'! Mansoor Ali Khan Apologises to Trisha for His 'Derogatory' Remarks Following Legal Trouble.

Trisha on Mansoor Ali Khan's Apology:

To err is human,to forgive is divine🙏🏻 — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 24, 2023

Watch Mansoor Ali Khan's Controversial Interview Below:

The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan - they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along; eeyy aamaa da macha correct ra maccha sorta thing. Robo Shankar said something on how he wants allowed to touch… pic.twitter.com/ZkRb2qxmMl — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 18, 2023

