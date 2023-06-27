The news of popular film-television actor TS Raju's demise had been circulating on social media since Tuesday morning, but it turned out to be fake. Several actors, including Aju Varghese, had inadvertently shared the false news, leading to confusion among fans and well-wishers. Aju Varghese later apologized for spreading the misinformation, he took to Instagram stories and apologised for the misinformation. The actor, TS Raju, is indeed alive, putting an end to the speculations and false reports. Kerala Crime Files Review: Aju Varghese and Lal’s Malayalam Series Is a Well-Knit Investigative Thriller That Loses Its Grip Near the End (LatestLY Exclusive).
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)