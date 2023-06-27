The news of popular film-television actor TS Raju's demise had been circulating on social media since Tuesday morning, but it turned out to be fake. Several actors, including Aju Varghese, had inadvertently shared the false news, leading to confusion among fans and well-wishers. Aju Varghese later apologized for spreading the misinformation, he took to Instagram stories and apologised for the misinformation. The actor, TS Raju, is indeed alive, putting an end to the speculations and false reports. Kerala Crime Files Review: Aju Varghese and Lal’s Malayalam Series Is a Well-Knit Investigative Thriller That Loses Its Grip Near the End (LatestLY Exclusive).