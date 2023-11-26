In a striking first look from Vysakh's upcoming movie Turbo, Mammootty exudes pure gangsta vibes, donning a sleek black shirt paired with a traditional white dhoti. The poster showcases Mammootty confidently posing beside a jeep, hinting at an intriguing narrative yet shrouded in secrecy. As details about the film remain tightly under wraps, this glimpse offers a tantalising sneak peek, leaving fans eager and curious. Turbo: Mammootty Reveals Exciting New Project with Director Vysakh, Actor Begins Filming! (View Pics).

See Mammootty's First Look From Turbo:

Presenting the First Look Poster of @TurboTheFilm Directed by Vysakh , Written by Midhun Manuel Thomas & Produced by @MKampanyOffl #TurboFirstLook pic.twitter.com/4LeNl4KGYg — Mammootty (@mammukka) November 26, 2023

