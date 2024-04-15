Fresh off his critically acclaimed performance in the horror film Bramayugam, Malayalam megastar Mammootty continues to impress with his diverse filmography. Now, he's gearing up for his next big-screen outing in the action-comedy Turbo, directed by Vysakh. The excitement surrounding Mammootty's projects is undeniable, and Turbo is no exception. Announced on the auspicious occasion of Vishu, the film is slated to hit theatres on June 13, 2024. Turbo: Second Look Poster Shows Mammootty as a Cool Shirtless Jailbird (View Pic).

Turbo Release Date Out

