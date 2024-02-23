After delivering two hits this year in Abraham Ozler (where he had an extended cameo) and Bramayugam, Mammootty is all set to score another blockbuster with Turbo. The actor has dropped the second look poster of his film, where he is shown sitting shirtless at the police station with two other characters, presumably arrested with him. While the others around him look worried, the actor is shown to be quite cool with the situation, even letting out a slight smile. Bramayugam Movie Review: Mammootty Terrifies With Sinister Brilliance in Rahul Sadasivan's Spellbinding Horror-Fantasy.

