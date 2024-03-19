The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh have unveiled a thrilling teaser of the film today, and it's fab! Pawan Kalyan takes centre stage as a cop, commanding the screen with his powerful presence. Titled Bhagat Blaze, the action-packed video showcases him delivering flying kicks and oozing swag as he takes down the bad guys. We also catch a brief glimpse of Sreelela in the clip. Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh promises to be a high-octane mass entertainer. Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan Dons a Tough Cop Avatar in New Poster of This Telugu Actioner (View Pic).

Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh's Glimpse

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)