Dhanush would be essaying the role of a junior lecturer in Venky Atluri’s bilingual movie, Vaathi (Tamil)/Sir (Telugu). The makers have released the teaser video of the movie on the occasion of his birthday and it is indeed the perfect treat for his fans to watch him as Balamurgan/Bala Gangadhar Tilak. The teaser showcases how this young man is on a mission to fix the education system in order to shape the future generation. Vaathi/Sir: Dhanush’s First Look From Venky Atluri’s Bilingual Film Out!

Watch The Teaser Of Vaathi Below:

Watch The Teaser Of Sir Below:

