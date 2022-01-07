Dhanush is all set to star in his first bilingual film that is titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film directed by Venky Atluri is produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. The shooting of the film has commenced from today and Dhanush has shared something special for his fans. He has shared the first pic from the upcoming movie. Although it shows him facing his back to the camera, it seems to be a flashback sequence. Dhanush is said to be playing the role of a teacher in the film, but in this shot, his appearance looks like of a high-school student.

Dhanush In Vaathi/Sir

With lot of passion , heart and faith … #vaathi #sir shooting in progress ❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lZUhQkPTGy — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 7, 2022

