Following her OTT ventures in Popcorn, 1920: Horrors of the Heart and Mansion 24, Avika Gor is gearing up for another digital release this 2023. Continuing her partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, the actress' next web series titled Vadhuvu, a gripping marriage drama, will be releasing on the streaming giant on December 8. The show also stars Nandu, Ali Reza, Roopa Laxmi, Mounika, Madhavi Prasad and others in key roles. Avika Gor Claims She Got Replaced in Salman Khan’s Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Mere Days Before the Shoot!

Vadhuvu on Disney+ Hotstar:

