Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai is all set to have it's OTT premiere on ZEE5 on March 25. The Twitter handle of ZEE5 shared an exciting video featuring Ajith and confirmed the date. While sharing the motion poster, ZEE5 wrote, "The wait is over! It’s here Action, Style, Swag all gets updated on #ZEE5 on March 25th. #ValimaiOnZEE5 Don’t miss it!!" Valimai Movie Review: While Ajith Kumar’s Action-Thriller Is a Major Drag, the Stunt Performers Deserve Praise (LatestLY Exclusive).

