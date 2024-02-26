Continuing the exciting streak of updates for Dhanush's highly anticipated third directorial venture, Raayan, the makers have once again sparked excitement with their latest announcement on February 26th. Taking to their social media handles, Sun Pictures dropped a post revealing that actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has joined the Raayan team. Taking to their Instagram handle, Sun Pictures dropped a captivating monochrome first look of the actress and wrote, "Introducing @varusarathkumar from the world of #Raayan" Varalaxmi joins actresses Dushara Vijayan and Aparna Balamurali in Raayan. Aparna Balamurali in Raayan: Makers Reveal FIRST Look Poster of Actress From Dhanush’s Upcoming Action-Thriller (View Pic).

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Joins Raayan:

