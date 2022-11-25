Varisu is one of the most awaited movies on the 70mm. The Tamil film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and the story promises to be a total entertainer. Now, reports have it that actor, filmmaker and musician Silambarasan TR has sung an interesting track for the film which is composed by S Thaman. Varisu: Complaint Filed Against Thalapathy Vijay-Starrer for Using Elephants Without Pre-Shoot Permission; Animal Welfare Board Demands Explanation (View Statement).

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)