Vineeth Sreenivasan's Varshangalkku Shesham, starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles, hit the theatre screens on April 11. The movie has been widely celebrated by audiences and has gained critical acclaim. In the latest update, Pranav Mohanlal's father and Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, who recently watched the film at a special screening, took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohanlal shared a handwritten letter praising Vineeth Sreenivasan and the entire team of Varshangalkku Sheesham. Mohanlal said that watching the film made him reminisce about his good old days. He concluded his note by thanking all the team members associated with the film. Varshangallku Shesham also stars Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese, Neeta Pillai, Basil Joseph, and Shaan Rahman, among others. Varshangalkku Shesham Movie Review: Pranav Mohanlal-Dhyan Sreenivasan's Film is Solely For Feel-Good Enthusiasts With an Enjoyable Nivin Pauly Cameo (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Mohanlal’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

