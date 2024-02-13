Varshangalkku Shesham is an upcoming Malayalam language film directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. On February 13, the makers dropped the teaser for the movie. The film boasts a stellar cast featuring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese and Basil Joseph and Vineeth, among others. Varshangalkku Shesham is produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas. The Malayalam language drama will be released in the theatres on April 11, 2024. Varshangalkku Shesham: First Look Poster Featuring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal Unveiled on Former’s Birthday (View Pic).

Watch Varshangalkku Shesham Teaser Here:

