Fresh from their wedding celebrations, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are diving into adventure mode! The newlywed couple, having recently exchanged vows in Tuscany, has already set off on a travel spree. Sharing glimpses of their escapades on Instagram, the duo posted a chic selfie from the airport, signaling their wanderlust. With their travel mode in full swing, fans are excited to follow the couple's journey as they embark on post-wedding adventures, painting the town with their infectious love and spirit for exploration. Varun Tej Ties The Knot With Lavanya Tripathi in Intimate Ceremony! View Pics of The Happy Couple’s Special Day.

See Varun Tej's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

