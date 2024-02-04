Atlee and Varun Dhawan have collaborated on a film, sparking excitement on Sunday by teasing the title reveal for Varun's upcoming project, tentatively titled VD18. In an Instagram post, Atlee hinted at the big reveal scheduled for tomorrow at 2 pm, leaving fans guessing names in the comments. Varun Dhawan, sharing the same poster, promised a "Big Reveal tomorrow." Despite sharing updates from the film set, it's Atlee's first collaboration with Varun Dhawan, where Atlee takes on the role of a producer. The movie also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh opposite Varun Dhawan. VD18: Varun Dhawan’s Next Movie Helmed by Kalees & Presented by Atlee, Officially Launched, Check Out Glimpses from Mahurat (Watch Video).

Atlee's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

Varun Dhawan's Instagram Story

Varun Dhawan's Instagram Story

