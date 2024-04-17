On Chiyaan Vikram's 58th birthday, makers drop the title teaser of Veera Dheera Sooran. The film is helmed by SU Arun Kumar and it is Vikram's 62nd project. The three-minute and 45-second teaser packs a punch, fueled further by the electrifying background score composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Opening with eerie narration about a notorious locale shunned by locals, the teaser swiftly transitions to a gripping confrontation outside a grocery store, where Vikram's character asserts dominance with a gun in hand and later reveals his face. Chiyaan Vikram Expresses Gratitude to Team Thangalaan for Making His 58th Birthday Special With a ‘Fiery yet Beautiful Tribute’ Video From Pa Ranjith’s Film – WATCH.

Veera Dheera Sooran Title Teaser Out!

