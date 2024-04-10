Venkatesh Daggubati and Anil Ravipudi have earlier worked together in F2: Fun and Frustration and F3: Fun and Frustration are all set to team up again. Their third project, tentatively titled as VenkyAnil3, is a ‘triangular crime entertainer’. The other actors who have been roped in for this project is yet to be known. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on Sankranthi 2025. Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi Shares a Glimpse of the Intense Workout Prep for His Role in Upcoming Socio-Fantasy Drama (Watch Video).

