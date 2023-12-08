Veteran actress Leelavathi, has unfortunately passed away at the age of 87. A stalwart in the entertainment world, her illustrious career spanned over six decades, leaving an indelible mark with her performances in around 600 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. Leelavathi's contribution to cinema earned her widespread recognition, including the prestigious Dr Rajkumar Award for Lifetime Achievement. Subbalakshmi Dies at 87, Veteran Malayalam Actress Was Known for Roles in Kalyanaraman, Pandippada, Beast Among Others.

Leelavathi Death News

Veteran #Kannada Actress #Leelavathi passes away at the age of 87. She was ailing with age-related health issues. pic.twitter.com/ujU6nqkpaL — South First (@TheSouthfirst) December 8, 2023

