Actor Ajith Kumar was recently spotted in a video paying respects to late director Vetri Duraisamy. Vetri, aged 45, son of ex-Chennai mayor Saidai Duraisamy, was found in the Sutlej river, Himachal Pradesh. His body was retrieved a week after his vehicle accident. Search efforts involved Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Disaster Response Force, Uttarakhand state disaster response force, Home Guards, and Mahun Nag Association divers. RIP Vetri Duraisamy: Edappadi K Palaniswami and Former TN Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Condole Death of Chennai Ex-Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s Son.

Ajit Kumar Pays Tribute To Vetri Duraisamy

AK Paid His Last Respect To His Dear Friend, Vetri Duraisamy Sir.. #RIPVetriDuraisamy 💔pic.twitter.com/QoUheAi8hF — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) February 13, 2024

