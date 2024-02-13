Vetri Duraisamy, the son of former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, was found dead in the Satluj River in Himachal Pradesh. He went missing after the vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident and plunged into the river. Kamal Haasan has expressed his condolences to the late director’s family, describing it as ‘unimaginable grief’ and offering his heartfelt sympathies. RIP Vetri Duraisamy: Edappadi K Palaniswami and Former TN Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Condole Death of Chennai Ex-Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s Son.

Kamal Haasan Mourns Vetri Duraisamy’s Death

சென்னையின் முன்னாள் மேயர், நண்பர் சைதை துரைசாமி அவர்களின் மகன் வெற்றி துரைசாமியின் மறைவுச் செய்தி மிகுந்த துயரத்துக்கு உள்ளாக்குகிறது. வாழத் தொடங்கும் வயதில் கம்பீரமாகத் தன் பணிகளைச் செய்துவந்த இளைஞர் இப்படியொரு விபத்தில் இறுதியை அடைந்தது எண்ணத் தாளாத துக்கம். மகனை இழந்து… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 13, 2024

