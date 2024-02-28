(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth Makes a Stylish Entrance in Cop Uniform on the Sets of TJ Gnanavel! (Watch Video)
The film boasts a stellar cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by SR Kathir.
Feb 28, 2024