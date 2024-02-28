Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, has been highly anticipated since its announcement as Thalaivar 170. Recently, the superstar made a stylish entrance on the set, donning a cop uniform, sparking excitement among fans. Upon his arrival, Rajinikanth exuded charisma and looked almost unrecognisable in the attire, instantly drawing attention from the crowd. Stepping out of his car, he greeted fans with a wave before heading into the sets, further intensifying the anticipation surrounding the film. Vettaiyan Update: Upcoming Schedule for TG Gnanavel's Next Starring Rajinikanth Begins in Andhra Pradesh; Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati to Also Join Thalaivar.

Rajinikanth On The Sets Of Vettaiyan: