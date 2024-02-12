Sivakarthikeyan and Nani have not only captivated audiences with their performances on the big screens but also with their off-screen charm. Their sweet gestures have consistently endeared them to fans. A circulating online video captures a heartwarming moment between the two South Indian Cinema stars, as they share a warm hug during an event and later grace the stage together. This heartwarming interaction is currently melting hearts across the internet. Check it out below! Thalapathy Vijay and Vishal Share a Warm Hug, Mark Antony Star Says ‘Always Proud To Be Your Fan’ (View Pics).

Sivakarthikeyan And Nani

The Two Superstars

