Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. Earlier the filmmaker-producer dropped a mushy Insta post with his wifey and wished her with a heartfelt note. He has now treated fans with another post with a series of unseen pics of Nayanthara and their twin sons. Vignesh mentioned in his post, “The strength given by the family makes all the difference ! blessed with the best of people.” Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan First Wedding Anniversary: Director-Producer Drops Loved-Up Pics To Wish His ‘Thangamey’ on the Special Occasion.

Nayanthara With Her Twin Babies

