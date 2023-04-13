Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media today (April 13) and penned a long note for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, ahead of her film Shaakuntalam's release in theatres on April 14. The actor lauded Samantha for being full of love and also called her a 'fighter'. Vijay wished 'luck' to the actress for one of the biggest films in her career to date. Check it out. Shaakuntalam Song Rushivanamlona: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan’s Chemistry in This Soothing Love Ballad Is Mesmerising (Watch Lyrical Video).

Vijay Deverakonda Calls Samantha 'Fighter':

