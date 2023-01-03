Vijay Deverakonda's latest pic posted on Instagram has sparked rumours that he was vacationing with Rashmika Mandanna on New Year's. The pictures posted by the two actors are of poolside view of the same spot, Maldives, making everyone wonder if they were holidaying together on New Year 2023. Take a look at their pictures below: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Photographed at Mumbai Airport, Rumoured Couple Jet Off to Maldives (View Pics).

Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna

