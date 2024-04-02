Vijay Deverakonda Shares Pics With Mrunal Thakur and Producer Dil Raju Ahead of Family Star’s Release!

The upcoming entertainer Family Star is written and directed by Parasuram Petla. The film is produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 02, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Family Star is the upcoming Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair. The film bankrolled by Dil Raju is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 5. Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut, Vijay has shared a few pictures posing with the ‘Family’ and even mentioned, “We will make you all super duper happy from April 5th.” Family Star Song ‘Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa’: Makers Drop Full Version of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Beloved Wedding Anthem Composed by Gopi Sundar (Watch Video).

Team Family Star

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 02, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Family Star is the upcoming Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair. The film bankrolled by Dil Raju is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 5. Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut, Vijay has shared a few pictures posing with the ‘Family’ and even mentioned, “We will make you all super duper happy from April 5th.” Family Star Song ‘Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa’: Makers Drop Full Version of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Beloved Wedding Anthem Composed by Gopi Sundar (Watch Video).

Team Family Star

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Dil Raju Family Star Family Star Cast Family Star Movie Family Star Release Date Mrunal Thakur Mrunal Thakur pics Producer Dil Raju South Cinema Sri Venkateswara Creations Telugu Vijay Deverakonda Vijay Deverakonda Pics
You might also like
Family Star Song ‘Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa’: Makers Drop Full Version of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Beloved Wedding Anthem Composed by Gopi Sundar (Watch Video)
South

Family Star Song ‘Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa’: Makers Drop Full Version of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Beloved Wedding Anthem Composed by Gopi Sundar (Watch Video)
Thalapathy 69: Thunivu Director H Vinoth To Helm Actor Vijay’s Upcoming Film – Reports
South
South

Family Star Song ‘Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa’: Makers Drop Full Version of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Beloved Wedding Anthem Composed by Gopi Sundar (Watch Video)
Thalapathy 69: Thunivu Director H Vinoth To Helm Actor Vijay’s Upcoming Film – Reports
South

Thalapathy 69: Thunivu Director H Vinoth To Helm Actor Vijay’s Upcoming Film – Reports
Machante Malakha First Look Out! Soubin Shahir Announces His Next Film on Easter, Shares Motion Poster of Boban Samuel Directorial on Social Media
South

Machante Malakha First Look Out! Soubin Shahir Announces His Next Film on Easter, Shares Motion Poster of Boban Samuel Directorial on Social Media
Aadujeevitham Aka The Goat Life: Mani Ratnam Showers Praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran-Blessy’s Survival Drama via Message, Calls the Film ‘Beautifully Shot’
South

Aadujeevitham Aka The Goat Life: Mani Ratnam Showers Praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran-Blessy’s Survival Drama via Message, Calls the Film ‘Beautifully Shot’
Google Trends Google Trends
Russian
20K+ searches
Atishi
10K+ searches
April Fools Day pranks
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Russian
20K+ searches
Atishi
10K+ searches
April Fools Day pranks
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma