Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan Starrer 96 To Re-Release in Theatres This Valentine’s Day; Merry Christmas Star Shares Update on Instagram (See Pic)

The much-loved Tamil classic 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan, is set to enchant audiences once again with its re-release due to popular demand. Director C Prem Kumar's romantic masterpiece will grace theatres across Tamil Nadu, reigniting the magic of love and nostalgia this Valentine's Day. Vijay Sethupathi's announcement on Instagram on February 10th has set hearts aflutter for fans eager to relive the timeless charm of 96. Sharing a poster of 96, Sethupathi wrote, "The heart warming film #96Movie is set to re-release on this #Valentinesday in theatres - 14.02.2024." The Tamil language film emerged as a blockbuster upon its release, with love pouring in for the film from all parts of the country. Ramayana: Vijay Sethupathi To Play Vibhishana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Film Starring Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram? Here’s What We Know!.

96 To Re-Release This Valentine's Day:

