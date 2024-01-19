The Tamil film industry gathered to honor the late 'Captain' Vijayakanth in a special memorial event organised by Nadigar Sangam. Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and R Sarathkumar shared emotional tributes, recalling moments spent with the departed actor-politician. Vijayakanth Dies at 71: Netizens in Deep Shock, Express Condolences Over Sudden Demise of Actor-Politician and DMDK Founder.

Watch Kamal Haasan's Pay Tribute To Late Vijayakanth:

1998 3 engineering students seat கிடைத்தும் படிக்க வசதி இல்லாதபோது அவங்களுக்கு உதவி செய்து உ‌ள்ளா‌ர் அவரை போல ஆக முடியாது என சொல்வதை விட ஆக முயற்சிபோம்#KamalHaasan touching speech in #Vijayakanth நினைவஞ்சலி pic.twitter.com/cV8NnVXEeN — Nammavar (@nammavar11) January 19, 2024

Karuna's Tribute to Vijayakanth:

As a rajini fan, i accept #Karunas statement about superstar. One and only superstar is #Vijayakanth 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/0l1PKL3sNk — DR PK (@trackerpkb) January 19, 2024

Chiyaan Vikram at Vijayakanth's Memorial:

Jayam Ravi at Vijayakanth's Memorial Event:

Sarathkumar Urukum At The Memorial Meeting:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)