The much-awaited action thriller, Vikram, has finally hit the big screens today. The movie starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead has been hailed by fans on Twitter for the power-packed performances by the lead cast. There are many who have even declared the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial as a blockbuster. Let’s take a look at some of the posts below: Vikram: Trailer of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s Film Lights Up Burj Khalifa in Dubai (Watch Video).

Blockbuster

First Half -#FahadhFaasil & #VijaySethupathi scores.. 2nd Half - #KamalHaasan VILAYATTAM..#Suriya added more FUEL to 🔥 Predictable story line but heavy presentation from #Lokesh + ANIRUDH's score 🔥 SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER 🔥 - #Vikram FDFS review by a friend from Gulf. — AB George (@AbGeorge_) June 3, 2022

Excellent Watch

#Vikram First Half Review - Excellent One Till Now. Kaithi Reference, #FahadhFaasil & #VijaySethupathi Are The Major Highlights Till Now. Interval Punch Is Heavy. Huge Waiting For Aandavar & Suriya Show In 2nd Half. — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) June 3, 2022

Finest Writing

#vikram - Never seen such a finest writing in a commercial film of Tamil Cinema 🔥✌️#VikramReview - Its time @ikamalhaasan proves that he is still a monster at commercial zone! Whattaa #AandavarSwag that was to watch!!!@Dir_Lokesh - truly a fanboy genius🔥 pic.twitter.com/yVErvhgnEb — சினிமாLyf (@CinemaLyfExpert) June 3, 2022

Masterclass

#Vikram Review: A absolute Action thriller masterclass from @Dir_Lokesh and @ikamalhaasan. Every scene is crafted beautiful and the action set peices are one of a kind in Tamil or maybe even indian Cinema. An engaging plot with a heartfelt story commutated with perfect action — Ram (@thothram) June 3, 2022

Thumbs-Up

#Vikram Review A Crime Action Thriller🍿Plot- Gang To Revenge & Drugs Backdrop🔥Andavar😎FaFa👌🏼VJS💥Suriya Anna🥵Ani Bro🥁Loki Universe✡️No lags But Predictable🙂Emotional Scenes Worked Well❤️Can Avoid Blood Shots🩸Raw & intense🙌🏼Worthy!Adrenaline Rush!! Saloon Rating: 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/PWfepaojo1 — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) June 3, 2022

