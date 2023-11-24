Delays continue for Chiyaan Vikram's Tamil film Dhruva Natchathiram as director Gautham Vasudev Menon announces on release day that the film won't hit theatres, citing the need for 'a day or two more’. Despite being in production since 2018, the film has once again failed to arrive in cinemas at the last moment. The film’s director apologised to fans, promising a great experience with advance bookings and proper screens worldwide in the coming days. Dhruva Natchathiram Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Chiyaan Vikram–Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Spy Thriller.

Dhruva Natchathiram Not Releasing Today On November 24

