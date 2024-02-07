Following Thalapathy Vijay's entry into politics, reports suggesting actor Vishal's imminent entry into politics surfaced online. However, the actor took to social media today to dispel the rumours, emphasising his current focus on public service initiatives. He reaffirmed his commitment to social work, stating that his current activities are not driven by political ambitions. Thalapathy Vijay Enters Politics, Unveils Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam As Party Name – Read Official Statement.

Vishal's Official Statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal (@actorvishalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)