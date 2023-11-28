Vishal took to his social media and informed everyone that he is on his way to CBI office for questioning regarding his CBFC case. For the unaware, in September 2023, the Tamil actor had filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging that he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh to officials of Central Board of Film Certification for the Hindi censor certificate of his film Mark Antony. Vishal Alleges Corruption in CBFC Regarding Mark Antony's Hindi Version, Claims He Had To Pay Rs 6.5 Lakhs for Screening and Certificate (Watch Video).

Vishal On the Way to 'CBI' Office:

Now on my way to CBI office in Mumbai for an enquiry regarding the CBFC case. Lol. Never ever thought I will be going to this office too in my life. — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) November 28, 2023

