Vishal Krishna shared a behind the scenes video from the set of Mark Antony on Twitter, where a truck coming in almost crushed him after he shot his scene. He was most likely shooting a scene where he gets shot with a bullet, and as he falls backwards a truck comes crashing in. But instead of stopping at a certain point it continues to head down the set, almost running over the actor and other crew members. Mark Antony First Look Out! Vishal Krishna’s Upcoming Film’s Poster Revealed on His Birthday.

Watch Vishal Almost Gets Run Over by Truck:

Jus missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches, Thanks to the Almighty Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB pic.twitter.com/bL7sbc9dOu — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) February 22, 2023

