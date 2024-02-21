After being condemned for his offensive comments against Trisha, former AIADMK member AV Raju has been called out by Vishal, the general secretary of the artists' association, Vishal referred to Raju as 'a stupid idiot' for his remarks, insisting that the actor would not mention names. He stated, “I just heard that a stupid idiot from a political party spoke very ill and disgustingly about someone from our film fraternity. I will not mention your name or the person you targeted because I know you did it for publicity. I will not mention names because we are not just good friends and mutual co-artists in the film fraternity. (sic)” He called AV Raju’s comments on Trisha ‘filthy’ and said, “Hope you rot in hell.” Check his post below! Trisha Krishnan Responds to Former AIADMK Leader’s Derogatory Remarks on Her, Actress Vows Legal Action in X Post.

Vishal's X Post

I just heard that a stupid idiot from a political party spoke very ill and disgustingly about someone from our film fraternity. I will not mention your name nor the name of the person you targeted because I know you did it for publicity. I definitely will not mention names… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) February 20, 2024

