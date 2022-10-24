Fans would see Chiranjeevi in the massiest avatar in director Bobby Kolli’s upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. The makers dropped the title teaser video that gave a glimpse of the megastar in an action-packed avatar. Waltair Veerayya, which also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, promises to be a mass action entertainer. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres during the time of Sankranti next year. Mega 154: Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi Come Together for Tollywood’s Next Big Film (Watch Video).

