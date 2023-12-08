Yash 19 has been titled as Toxic. The film featuring ‘Rocking Star’ Yash is directed by award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. The makers dropped the title announcement video of this upcoming project and we bet, it will give you goosebumps. It features a sketch of Yash’s mass avatar in the film and the BGM is like icing on the cake. Toxic is all set to arrive in theatres on April 10, 2025. Yash 19: KGF Actor To Collaborate With Malayalam Director Geethu Mohandas - Reports.

Yash 19 Title Announcement Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)