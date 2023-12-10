Yash in Salaar? Did Child Artiste Theertha Accidentally Confirm KGF Star's Cameo in Prabhas-Prashant Neel's Film? (Watch Video)

Theertha, a young child artiste, seems to have inadvertently confirmed Yash’s special appearance in the much-anticipated movie Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 10, 2023 05:53 PM IST

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, led by Prabhas, has been generating immense excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts since its announcement. Recent reports suggest that KGF fame Yash is poised to make a significant special cameo in the film. Amidst such speculations, child artiste Theertha seems to have accidentally confirmed Yash’s special cameo in Prashant Neel's directorial. In a video that has gone viral, Theertha mentioned that she has sung for two films that are about to be released. One is Salaar with Prabhas, Yash, and Prithviraj, where she has sung in three languages. The child actor seemingly looked confused in the video, which has left fans quite excited. The upcoming action thriller, which marks director Prashanth Neel's Telugu directorial venture, will be released in theatres on December 22. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire Trailer Update: Glimpse of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Action Thriller To Be Out on December 1 at THIS Time!.

Did Theertha Accidentally Confirm Yash’s Cameo in Salaar?

