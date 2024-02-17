The new pictures of Kannada superstar Yash from the Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka have caused a sensation on the internet. These viral photos capture him making purchases at a local grocery store in Bhatkal. Fans were swift to spot him, and there are also images of the Toxic movie actor and his wife Radhika Pandit posing with their admirers. According to reports, Yash and his family visited the Sri Chitrapur Math temple in Shirali. Actor Yash’s Fans Gather Outside His Residence, Video of the KGF Star Hugging and Clicking Pics With Them Goes Viral.

Yash With Fans In Bhatkal

