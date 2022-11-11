Yashoda, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role, released in theatres today. Many have managed to watch early shows of the Telugu action-thriller helmed by Hari-Harish. The film produced under the banner of Sridevi Movies has opened to positive reviews. Many have hailed Samantha’s performance and also the music score by Mani Sharma. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Yashoda Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes On Corrupt Surrogacy Racket in This Intense Actioner (Watch Video).

Performance & BGM

#Yashoda is a Winner ! Breath-Taking performance from @Samanthaprabhu2 . Directors Hari & Harish got a neat script with perfect execution. BGM by Mani Sharma is an asset. Good thriller, give it a watch ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐ #YashodaTheMovie — Filmy Ladka (@Surajaybhaye10) November 11, 2022

Engaging & Emotional

Samantha - Lifeline of the Film

#Yashoda Review: Decent Engaging Emotional Thriller 👌#SamanthaRuthPrabhu is the lifeline of the film 👍 Other Cast were apt & good 👌 BGM is Superb 💯 Visuals & Action Scenes are good 👍 Concept 👏 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#YashodaTheMovie #YashodaReview #Samantha pic.twitter.com/YZfACi5gua — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) November 11, 2022

Can't Stop Praising

Got to know that @Samanthaprabhu2 was continuing her work for #Yashoda even after her health issues. Take a bow #SamanthaRuthPrabhu 👏 She holds the film together & provides us an edge of the swat experience 👌 Your efforts deserve respect 💯#yashodareview #YashodaTheMovie pic.twitter.com/34LVtxNkUf — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) November 11, 2022

Engaging Thriller

#Yashoda is an engaging thriller ! 👍#Samantha acts with great conviction. Intriguing plot with twits and turns. Go for it! 3.5/5#YashodaReview pic.twitter.com/wMc1Q03Xtc — Santosh R. Goteti (@GotetiSantosh) November 11, 2022

