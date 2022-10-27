Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda trailer is finally out and it is written and directed by the filmmaker duo Hari-Harish. Yashoda revolves around the issue of surrogacy and how the actress stands tall against a big Surrogacy racket to take them down. Samantha in action avatar was a treat to watch. Yashoda to hit theatres on November 11. Yashoda Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Pregnant Woman Fights Against the Odds for Survival in This Sci-Fi Thriller (Watch Video).

Yashoda Trailer

