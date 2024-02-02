The film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. The team attended the screening of the film and even shared a few pictures on social media. A video circulating on the internet showcases the audience applauding the Nivin Pauly-starrer post its screening at the Rotterdam Film Festival. Helmed by director Ram, this upcoming film also features Anjali and Soori in the leading roles. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Gets World Premiere at Rotterdam Film Festival! Nivin Pauly, Anjali, Soori Attend Screening of Director Ram’s Film (View Pics).

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai World Premiere

#YezhuKadalYezhuMalai received applause from the audience after screening of the movie👏♥️ A Film by RAM✨ pic.twitter.com/bKKmaZhW66 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) February 1, 2024

