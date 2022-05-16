Actress Kiara Advani has denied being approached for superstar Prabhas' next titled Spirit directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. A statement issued on behalf of Kiara by her spokesperson stated: "In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film starring Prabhas, as Kiara Advani's spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter." Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Post-Theatrical Streaming Rights of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Film Bagged by Amazon Prime.

"Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same." The spokesperson added that if in case of any update, the actress and her team "would officially announce and inform everyone and "to refrain from indulging in rumours." Kiara is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Jug Jugg Jeeyo Release Date: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s Film to Hit Theatres on June 24, Check Out New Posters.

Spirit will hit the floors once Prabhas wraps up his current commitments - Project K and Salaar.

