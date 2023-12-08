Mai Whelan, a 55-year-old Vietnamese refugee and former US Navy servicewoman, clinched victory in the Squid Game: The Challenge finale on Netflix, winning a historic £4.56 million cash prize. The reality show, inspired by the South Korean survival drama, saw Mai triumph over Phil and Sam. In a surprising turn, a game of Rock, Paper & Scissors determined her win after Sam's elimination in the Button Test round. Mai's compelling life story and the show's success—20.1 million views in the first five days—prompted Netflix to order a second season. Squid Game - The Challenge Announces Season 2 Return At Netflix (Watch Video).

Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Winner Mai Whelan

