Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal are all set to star in Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s western film Strange Way of Life. As per reports, Ethan and Pedro will essay the role of middle-aged gunslingers, named as Jake and Silva. As per Variety, "the short film begins with Silva riding across the desert to visit Sheriff Jake in Bitter Creek. A little over two decades prior, the men had worked together as hired gunslingers. Silva’s intention in going to Bitter Creek is to have a pleasant reunion with his old friend. However, Jake has another secret reason that hasn’t got to do with reliving the memories from when they were work partners." The Movie Teller Adaptation: Daniel Bruhl Joins Lone Scherfig's Spanish Film Based on Hernan Rivera Letelier's Novel.

#EthanHawke & #PedroPascal to star in Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar’s Western film #StrangeWayOfLife It will have a runtime of 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/Dt4JEYN9BD — BINGED (@Binged_) June 28, 2022

